'Fixer Upper Mysteries' And Other Mystery/Crime Thrillers To Watch If You Loved The Series

Murder mysteries and Thriller films as well as web series have always been one of the most-loved genres. And with its increasing popularity, filmmakers are churning out content under this genre, which has the ability to make the viewers guess the murderer till the end. From psychological thriller to horror and crime drama, here’s are a few movies/series across the OTT platform, for you to watch if you are a fan of the genre-

Crime/Thriller shows like Fixer Upper Mysteries

Fixer Upper Mysteries

Fixer Upper Mysteries stars Jewel, Colin Ferguson, and Laura Soltis in the lead roles. The show follows the story of a renovation contractor who uses her skills to solve murder mysteries. Shannon Hughes moves to Lighthouse Cove in Ore where she comes across several murder mysteries and decides to use her construction skills to solve crimes. The entire series is an adaptation of Kate Carlisle's novels of the same name.

The Girl on the Train

The Girl on The Train is a murder psychological thriller film adapted from Paula Hawkin’s novel of the same name. It stars Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, and Luke Evans with an ensemble cast. The film follows the role of a lawyer who turns into an alcoholic after her divorce. Soon she finds herself involved in a missing person’s investigation and tries to solve it while fighting her own personal battles.

The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo

Another crime thriller film adapted from a novel by Steig Larsson is The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Directed by Niels Arden Oplev, the film stars Michael Nyqvist and Noomi Rapace. The film revolves around a journalist who is contacted by an industrialist, to find his niece who’s dead for over 40 years. A female hacker joins the journalist in the quest, only to unravel several dark mysteries.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew is a supernatural mystery drama series, based on a series of mystery novels. The series is narrated and led by the amateur sleuth Nancy Drew, played by Kennedy McMann, and features an ensemble cast with re-imagined versions of the characters from the books. While preparing to leave for college, Nancy Drew’s plan takes an unexpected turn and she discovers a murder mystery.

Lost Girls

Lost Girls is a mystery drama film directed by Liz Garbus. The film is based on a book titled Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker. The film follows a mother who sets on a quest to find her missing daughter. She launches her personal investigation that leads the police to the unsolved mystery of murdered sex workers.

