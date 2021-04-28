Flintstones Sequel Series 'Bedrock' In Development With Elizabeth Banks Voicing Pebbles

The Flintstones is a classic animated sitcom from the 1960s airing for six seasons with 166 episodes. A follow-up project to the show has been in the works for quite a long time, but never got the green light. Now, a sequel series to the classic sitcom is finally shaping up at Fox network.

The Flintstones sequel series 'Bedrock' in development with Elizabeth Banks

Warner Bros. Animation has announced that they are partnering with Fox Entertainment and Elizabeth Banks to develop Bedrock, a primetime animated adult comedy series continuing the story of everyone's favorite modern Stone Age family, the Flintstones. The Charlie Angels and Hunger Games star will voice Pebbles Flintstone, along with producing. Banks has been developing a Flintstones project for a couple of years with WB as part of her overall deal with the company via her Brownstone Productions.

Bedrock will follow the Flintstone family two decades after the original sitcom. Fred is on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.

The pilot script for the Flintstones sequel will be written by Lindsay Kerns (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, DC Super Hero Girls, Trolls: The Beat Goes On!). The series will be co-produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Fox Entertainment. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will executive produce through Brownstone Productions, with Brownstone’s Dannah Shinder and Lindsay Kerns serving as co-exec producers.

Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment, talked about Bedrock to Warner Bros. Studios. He said that long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog, or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock. He mentioned that their imprint on the animation universe is "undeniable" and the idea of adapting it for today’s audience is a challenge they at FOX are very much looking forward to taking on with Warner Bros., Elizabeth, and Lindsay.

Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President, Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation asserted that the Flintstones are the first family of primetime animation. He stated that Elizabeth and Lindsay have a brilliant take on these characters, and FOX and Brownstone are the perfect partners to bring them back to primetime. "This is going to rock," he jokingly said.

