Florence Pugh Calls Boyfriend Zach Braff 'a Magical Person' In Sweet Birthday Post

Florence Pugh had the sweetest birthday message for boyfriend Zach Braff. The Little Women actor took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the Scrubs actor. Along with the pictures, Florence Pugh also wrote a long caption talking about their relationship and her boyfriend’s quirks she finds adorable.

Florence Pugh celebrates boyfriend Zach’s birthday with sweet Insta post

Florence Pugh is one of the most promising actors in Hollywood. The Little Women star is open to experimenting with her roles, but she is extremely private when it comes to her personal life. Recently, Florence Pugh celebrated her boyfriend Zach Braff’s birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

The Academy Award-nominated actor posted two pictures of the Scrubs actor will their dog Billie and a picture of Braff in mismatched shoes. She then wrote, “It’s this magical person’s birthday. A year ago, we got Billie three days before Zach’s day and she’s flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since. A special day for a special fella requires special footwear and fluffy trackies, obvi”.

She continued and wrote, “His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious, his creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who’s around him, but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of”. Pugh then called Zach Braff chicken and commented that his odd shoes look is “good”. Take at Florence Pugh’s Instagram post for Zach Braff’s birthday below.

When Florence Pugh and Zach Braff started dating, their age gap became a major topic of discussion. Florence is 25 and Zach Braff is 45 years old. After Pugh posted a picture last year to celebrate Zach’s birthday, many Instagram users were quick to make comments about their relationship. This led to Florence Pugh addressing the issue in an Instagram video the very next day.

In the video, Florence talks about how she has been wanting to address this hate speech issue for some time. She added that within 8 minutes of posting the picture for Braff’s birthday, it was flooded with abusive comments. Pugh revealed that she ended up disabling comments on any of her Instagram posts for the first time. In the video, the Black Widow actor said that nobody has the right to tell her whom she should love since she is an adult and has been working since she was 17. Watch Florence Pugh’s video below.

Image Credit: Florence Pugh Instagram