Florence Pugh Pens Note For 'Don’t Worry Darling' Cast Amid Rift Rumours With Olivia Wilde

Amid rumours of tensions with director Olivia Wilde, actor Florence Pugh recently shared a sweet note for the entire cast of Don't Worry Darling. On Thursday, she took to her social media space and penned a heartfelt note, stating how hard the cast members worked for the film.

The alleged feud developed between Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde and Pugh over the upcoming thriller, with the latter refusing to participate in any promotion. After the trailer for Don't Worry Darling was released online, the Little Woman actor didn't share any mention on the release. Instead, she took an opportunity and shared the poster for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which she is also a part of.

Florence Pugh praises Don't Worry Darling's cast

On Wednesday however, Florence Pugh headed to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of her Don’t Worry Darling cast featuring Gemma Chan, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and more. Along with this, she wrote in the caption, "I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?" She further added, "A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible."

Praising the cast, she stressed on how hard everybody worked for the upcoming project. She wrote, "And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely. I also just can’t help but post how bloody cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles.. now that’s dedication. Love you Chrissy."

More on Don't Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh will be seen as a married couple in Olivia Wilde's forthcoming psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The film has been written by Katie Silberman from a story she co-wrote with Carey van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. New Line Cinema and Vertigo Entertainment are bankrolling it while Warner Bros. Pictures is responsible for distribution.

Image: Instagram/@florencepugh/@oliviawilde