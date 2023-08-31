Florence Pugh Responds To Backlash Over See-through Dress: I Am Not Trying To...

Florence Pugh made headlines last year when the actress showed up at Valentino’s haute couture show in a see-through dress. The pink tulle gown was down to her ankle and highlighted her bare breasts. Her outfit drew massive criticism and it was labelled as "vulgar". In a recent interview, Florence reflected on the controversy.

Florence Pugh on body positivity

In a conversation with Elle UK, Florence talked about the “see-through dress” controversy. The actress said she is more afraid of some people's inability to see a female body as anything other than sexual. She stated, “I think the scariest thing for me are the instances where people have been upset that I’ve shown ‘too much’ of myself. When everything went down with the Valentino pink dress a year ago, my nipples were on display through a piece of fabric, and it really wound people up.”

(Florence Pugh in pink see-through gown at Valentino’s haute couture show | Image: Instagram)

Florence went on to emphasise her outfits to be a form of expression and freedom for her. The Midsommar star stated that she believes people are afraid of her freedom. According to her, for a very long time, putting down women by making comments about their bodies was effective. Unfortunately, now everyone has become so afraid of the human body that they are unable to even gaze at her breasts in a non-sexual manner. Florence added, however, everyone has to be constantly reminded that women's bodies serve more than one purpose.

What's next for Florence Pugh?

On the work front, Florence Pugh was last seen in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer opposite Cillian Murphy. Next, she will be seen in Dune 2 with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. She has other projects like We Live in Time, East of Eden and Thunderbolts lined up.