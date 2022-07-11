Florence Pugh Slams Trolls For Indecent Comments On Her Sheer Valentino Gown; 'Grow Up'

Florence Pugh recently hit back at trolls, who body-shamed her for donning a sheer gown at Valentino’s haute couture show in Paris. The Black Widow star dropped pictures of herself dressed in a see-through pink gown in which her breasts were visible as she attended the fashion house's event.

Addressing the vulgar and indecent commentary on her look, Pugh defended her body and hailed the 'incredible Valentino dress'.

She noted how 'easy' it was for men to 'totally destroy a woman’s body' on a public portal, adding that she's supremely happy with all her flaws. Florence also addressed people who slammed her for being 'flat-chested', adding that they should grow up and start respecting bodies, women and more.

Florence Pugh slams trolls for indecent comments on her sheer Valentino gown

Dropping pictures of herself proudly flaunting the Valentino outfit, Florence addressed the insulting comments in her long caption, excerpts from which read, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..?"

She talked about the patriarchal setup in a society where a woman will never get liberated from hearing mean comments about her body. Florence then detailed her journey of coming to terms with her body and embracing her flaws.

"So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’," she added and questioned what was 'so terrifying' about her breasts.

Concluding her powerful letter, she gave out a piece of advice that goes, "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise."

The Black Widow star received support from her industry colleagues including Joey King, who hailed the 'amazing' actor via comments. "You are truly so amazing. You put into words what so many feel but can’t articulate," Joey mentioned. Jameela Jamil also lauded 'queen' Pugh.

(IMAGE: AP)