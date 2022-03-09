Florence Pugh To Join Timothee Chalamet In The Sequel Of Sci-fi Thriller ‘Dune'; Read

The American epic sci-fi film, Dune, bowled over the audiences with its theatrical release in 2021. The Timothee Chalamet-starrer did exceedingly well and managed to emerge as one of the biggest critically acclaimed films of 2021 and added numerous accolades to its name, including Golden Globe Awards, American Film Institute Awards, and more.

After the success of the first part, the makers treated fans with delightful news and announced the sequel of the film. The second part of the film is set to be released in October 2023. There is a massive buzz surrounding the star cast of the project. Reportedly, most of the actors will reprise their roles along with some new editions. The makers have approached Little Women fame Florence Pugh to play a pivotal role in Dune Part 2.

Florence Pugh to join Timothee Chalamet in Dune Part 2

According to the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, the Black Widow actor is in talks to join the star cast of Dune Part 2. Makers have approached the actor to play Princess Irulan, the daughter of the emperor. However, reports also suggest that the script is under development and Florence Pugh is said to be waiting for the final draft. If the Oscar nominee actor seals the deal then she will the first franchise newcomer to join a recurring cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, and many others. Reportedly, the sequel will pick up where the first film left off, continuing the story based on Frank Herbert’s epic 1965 science fiction novel.

Dune part 2 is currently under production and will hit the screens next year, but there might be a delay for the release of the film as the first movie was partly shot in Hungary. Dune: Part 2 makers are planning the same for the sequel too. But its schedule might get affected due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

More about the film Dune

The Denis Villeneuve directorial grossed over $400 million worldwide. The film follows the life of a young nobleman Paul (played by Timothee Chalamet) as he leaves his home planet of Caladan to travel to the harsh desert world of Arrakis with his family. Dune is currently available to stream on HBO Max. It is produced by Cale Boyter, Joe Caracciolo Jr., and Mary Parent.

Image: AP