Florence Pugh To Star In 'The Wonder' Adaptation By Sebastián Lelio

Actor Florence Pugh agreed to appear in The Maid adaptation at Universal Pictures a few months back. Now, the actor is all set to be seen in another popular novel adaptation -- Emma Donoghue's The Wonder.

Florence Pugh to star in Sebastián Lelio’s Adaptation of ‘The Wonder’

Deadline has reported that Florence Pugh has been tapped to star in the adaptation of author Emma Donoghue's The Wonder book. The feature project will be directed by Sebastián Lelio, with Alice Birch penning down the script. Ed Guiney and Tessa Ross producing. The production of the film is expected to begin in August in Ireland.

The Wonder is set in Irish Midlands, 1859, and follows an English nurse, Lib Wright ( Florence Pugh), who is summoned to a tiny village to observe what some are claiming as a medical anomaly or a miracle: a girl said to have survived without food for months. Tourists have flocked to the cabin of the eleven-year-old and a journalist has come down to cover the sensation. It is a tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil.

Florence Pugh gained recognition with her leading role in the independent drama Lady Macbeth (2016). She has earned appreciation for her performances in the miniseries The Little Drummer Girl, horror movie Midsommar, and period film Little Women. For the latter, she earned nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Florence Pugh will soon be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut with Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson. She plays Yelena Belova in the superhero movie and her character is expected to be a major one going ahead in the MCU. The actor has also wrapped up filming Olivia Wilde-directed Don't Worry Darling with Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

Sebastián Lelio's feature-length projects include The Year of the Tiger, Gloria, Disobedience, and Gloria Bell. Lelio's Spanish drama film A Fantastic Woman starring Daniela Vega and Francisco Reyes got acclaim from the critics. It was selected as the Chilean entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards, where it won the Oscar.

Promo Image Source: AP News