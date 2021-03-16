Florian Zeller Reveals details About His Upcoming Adaptation 'The Son' 

Florian Zeller's first feature film The Father has got six nominations in the race of Oscars 2021. Florian Zeller was excited to hear the news of managing to grab so many nominations at the Oscars 2021 and he even revealed some exciting news for his future projects. Florian Zeller revealed that he is currently working on the adaptation of his new play titled The Son.

Florian Zeller reveals details about his next adaptation The Son

According to an interview by Deadline, Florian revealed some interesting things about his upcoming project The Son. Zeller tells that his next adaptation The Son will form a trio with his movie The Father as well as one of Zeller's other plays called The Mother. He said that The Son is special to him and he doesn't want to write anything new since the whole image of the movie became clear in his head. The director added that he is currently finishing the script of the movie.

Furthermore, he said that he is clear in his head as to who should play the role of the protagonist in the movie. Zeller revealed an interesting fact that he always wanted to cast Anthony Hopkins in The Father and had even imagined changing the name of the main character to Anthony. More to the point, the actor said that he loves the actors in general and admiring actors is the beginning of the movie process for him. In the end, Florian said that the Oscars 2021 nominations are a win for the entire team of The Father as they have nominated for several categories despite just being a movie about love and human relationship and has nothing to do with politics.

The Father grabbed nominations in categories like Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, and Best Production Design. Anthony Hopkins' nomination in the Oscars race made him the oldest acting nominee in the history of Oscars. Olivia Colman was also nominated for the Best Supporting Actor.

The Father revolves around a man who is slowly losing himself to dementia. He wanders through the mental hall of mirrors and is unable to recognise his daughter and his surrounding environment. Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins play the lead in this movie.

Image Credits: The Film Update's Twitter