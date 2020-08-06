Florida House Featured In 'Edaward Scissorhands' Up For Sale For $224,000; Check Details

The house where Johnny Depp starrer Edward Scissorhands was filmed is up for sale. Several original elements of the house have been kept as they were shown in the film. The listing agent told Tampa Bay Times that since the house went up for sale, she has been flooded with calls.

It is like a dream come true to be able to own a piece of a movie that one is a fan of. According to 'People', the Florida house that was featured in the 1990 Tim Burton film Edward Scissorhands has just been listed for $224,000. That is roughly around Rs 1.67 crores.

Details about the house

The house is reportedly located in Lutz in Florida. It was built in the year 1989, only a few months before Edward Scissorhands began shooting there. Reportedly, the exterior colour of the house has changed but the home is pretty much the same as it was seen in the film. In the film, it was the residence of Kim Boggs (played by Winona Ryder) and her family.

The fans of the 1990 film will be able to recognize it and can own a piece of the film. As reported by People, the real house is a typical family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Reportedly the house is spread over an area of 1432 sq ft.

Many areas of the house have been remodelled, including the master bathroom and the bedrooms. However, the kitchen cabinets and the countertops have not been changed and are original to the house. They will be recognizable to fans of the movie.

The listing agent Stacie Savoy told Tampa Bay Times that her favourite parts of the famous house include the remodelled master bathroom and the backyard of the house. She further told the portal that the backyard is the area where the barbeque scene was filmed. People also reported that Stacie told a portal that the house first went on the market last week. Ever since then, she has been flooded with calls and people seem to be happy about it.

Details about the film

Directed by Tim Burton, the film was a romance fantasy film. It was about a man named Edward who had scissor hands. After his inventor passed away, he was taken in by a kind lady, Peg. Edward ends up falling in love with Peg's daughter Kim. The movie stars Johnny Depp in the titular role and Winona Ryder as Kim Boggs.

Image Credits: Movies in frames twitter (@moviesinframes1)

