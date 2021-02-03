Food Network's Duff Goldman Welcomes Baby Girl, Says 'I'm So In Love I Can’t Stand It'

Food Network’s Duff Goldman and wife Johana Duffman welcomed their first child on February 2, 2021. Duff took to Instagram to post a long and heartfelt post expressing his feelings on the arrival of his daughter. The Food Network alum who is 46 and Duff Goldman’s wife who is 27 are first-time parents, both of whom are very eager to begin their journey as parents, the post read.

Duff Goldman began his post by saying that he felt incredibly blessed and announced that his wife Johana, and he had “made a baby.” He said that they have named their daughter Josephine and he has felt a happiness parallel to nothing at her arrival into the world. He also said that she was the most beautiful person that he had ever laid his eyes on in this world.

Duff Goldman welcomes new-born daughter

He went on to say that some of his friends and family had told him about how happy he would feel on holding his daughter and he confirmed the feeling. What he added though was that nothing could prepare him for the intensity of the happiness he felt when he held her in his arms. He went on to talk about the strength that his wife Johana displayed throughout the entire process. He lovingly called her “muffin” and said that she was indeed a “natural mom”.

Duff Goldman’s Instagram post continues on by marvelling at the fact that he and his wife had created a family. “A whole little family”, Duff called it lovingly. He continued by foreseeing all the wonderful things his little girl was going to experience in her life. From pizza and candy to bikes and concerts, she would have so much to look forward to.

Goldman said that little Josephine already loved music and he listed all the songs she had listened to. Her first song was I’ll Fly Away by Allison Krauss and a long list of musicians followed her. He ended his post by saying that he had for himself the two “best ladies” in the world and he loved them more than he could stand it. The write-up was accompanied by a series of pictures that documented the experience post-birth. A picture of the baby with her measurements and her tiny feet along with the baby with her parents and Josephine in a cute purple attire was posted by the chef.

