'Footloose' Star Kevin Bacon's Dance Clip Goes Viral As Fans Spot Ganesha Idol In His Home

Footloose star Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick grabbed the attention of all desi fans with their latest TikTok dance video. The couple became the latest celebrities to hop onto the Footloose drop trend, which recreates an iconic sequence from the 1984 movie. While netizens were been blown away by their impeccable dance moves, what also grabbed the attention of many was the Ganesh idol sitting at their fireplace.

Taking to his Instagram handle recently, Kevin Bacon dropped the fun video where he and Kyra can be seen grooving to the movie's title track with their fireplace in the backdrop. Bacon also joked that while he had forgotten some of the moves, he tried his best to perform well. For the unversed, the viral challenge requires one participant to hold their partner by their arm and leg before grooving to the catchy beats.

In the caption, Bacon mentioned, "I don’t remember this being part of the original #Footloose choreography... but figured we’d give it a spin." Take a look.

Fans lauded their attempt at the challenge by dropping comments like, "Inspiration right here," "you both still got it! Well done!" and "I watched this a few times. Not sure why I got such a kick out of it…. It might be the facial expressions. Well done! 10/10!" among other things. Meanwhile, few people pointed out the Lord Ganesha idol decored on the fireplace and asked whether it was true.

For the unversed, Kevin and Kyra have been married since 1988, with fans in awe of their chemistry to date. According to Entertainment Weekly, Kevin revisited his Footloose days for a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2014. Bacon quipped that he had to 'track down' the film in order to refresh his memory. "I had to go and rent the movie on Netflix, literally," he said. "I didn't have the movie. I was really overwhelmed," he then mentioned.

Footloose follows revolves around a teenager named Ren McCormack, who moves to a rural Southwestern town where dancing, rock and roll among other things have been outlawed. The protagonist then helps the residents to find their love for the craft by leading a rebellion.

