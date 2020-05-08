Forensic Movie Cast: List Of Actors And The Character They Play

Forensic is a thriller mystery that was released on February 28, 2020. The film revolves around Alphonse Kurian who is a psychotic murderer. Alphonse goes on a killing spree and gets caught by Samuel, a medico-legal advisor who uses his forensic skills to unravel the truth behind these murders. The fans have been sharing their thoughts about the film and its cast. They also want to know more details about the people seen in this film. Read more to know about the cast of the 2020 thriller, Forensic.

Forensic movie cast

Tovino Thomas as Samuel John Kattookkaran

In the film Forensic, the role of Samuel John Kattookkaran is played by the popular actor, Tovino Thomas. Tovino is popular for his role in the Malayalam film industry. The actor managed to slip into the film industry with his 2012 film, Prabhuvinte Makkal. Since then he has managed to establish himself as one of the experienced actors who has played a wide range of characters including protagonists, strong crucial characters and negative roles.

Mamta Mohandas as Rithika Xavier IPS

In the film Forensic, the role of Mamta Mohandas is played by the popular actor, Rithika Xavier IPS. She is considered to be one of the most experienced actors of the industry with two Filmfare Awards South and also a Kerala State Film Awards for Best Actress in the year 2010. She entered the film industry with the Malayalam film, Mayookham which was not a blockbuster but served well for the actor as she got a lot of positive responses for her performance in the film.

Reba Monica John as Shikha Damodar

In the film Forensic, the role of Shikha Damodar is played by the popular actor, Reba Monica John. She plays the role of the forensic intern who helps Dr Jayakumar Menon to find out the murderer. The actor has been a part of the industry since 2016 with her Malayalam film called Jacobinte Swargarajyam.

Prathap Pothan as Dr Jayakumar Menon

In the film, the role of Dr Jayakumar Menon is played by the popular actor, Prathap Pothan. Prathap is popular for his contribution to the film industry as he has been a part of more than 100 movies. He has also acted in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu as well as Hindi films. He had taken a break from acting but had made his comeback in 2012 with 22 Female Kottayam.

