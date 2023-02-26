Former Academy President Walter Mirisch Dies Aged 101

Walter Mirisch, renowned producer and the former president of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, died at the age of 101 in Los Angeles on Friday (February 24). A statement issued by the Academy on Saturday afternoon provided confirmation of the deceased.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in the statement, "The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is deeply saddened to hear of Walter's passing. Walter was a true visionary, both as a producer and as an industry leader. He had a powerful impact on the film community and the Academy, serving as our President and as an Academy governor for many years."

"His passion for filmmaking and the Academy never wavered, and he remained a dear friend and advisor. We send our love and support to his family during this difficult time," they added.

More about Walter Mirisch

Along with his brothers Harold and Marvin, Walter established The Mirisch Company, which is known for timeless films such as Some Like It Hot, The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, The Pink Panther, and The Thomas Crown Affair. Mirisch won an Academy award for In the Heat of the Night in the Best Picture category as an accredited producer.

From 1973 to 1977, he headed the Academy for four years. He also served as a governor for the organisation for fifteen years.

Walter Mirisch is survived by his sons Andrew and Lawrence, daughter Anne, a granddaughter and two great-grandsons. The Mirisch family desires that memorial contributions be sent to the Motion Picture and Television Fund in Mirisch's honour.