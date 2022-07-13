Ahead of the much-awaited Emmy Awards, the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced recently unveiling the names of the top artists, movies, and series in the race of being honoured with the Emmy awards this year. The announcement also revealed the name of former US President Barack Obama who received the Emmy nomination for the first time. Here’s all you need to know.

Barack Obama bags his first-ever Emmy Nomination

The Emmys 2022 nomination list was released recently and revealed that Barack Obama was nominated at the Emmys 2022 for the first time ever. He received a nod under the category of Outstanding Narrator for the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks. The five-part docuseries depicts the stories of some of the world's national parks and their wildlife

Fellow nominees in the category included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War, David Attenborough for The Mating Game, W Kamau Bell for We Need To Talk About Cosby and Lupita Nyong’o for Serengeti II.

Emmys 2022 Nominations list

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso... Click Here to see the full list.

