Image: AP
Ahead of the much-awaited Emmy Awards, the nominations for the same were announced on July 12 as fans cheered for their favourite actors and series. The nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced recently unveiling the names of the top artists, movies, and series in the race of being honoured with the Emmy awards this year. The announcement also revealed the name of former US President Barack Obama who received the Emmy nomination for the first time. Here’s all you need to know.
The Emmys 2022 nomination list was released recently and revealed that Barack Obama was nominated at the Emmys 2022 for the first time ever. He received a nod under the category of Outstanding Narrator for the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks. The five-part docuseries depicts the stories of some of the world's national parks and their wildlife
Fellow nominees in the category included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Civil War, David Attenborough for The Mating Game, W Kamau Bell for We Need To Talk About Cosby and Lupita Nyong’o for Serengeti II.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso... Click Here to see the full list.