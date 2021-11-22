Last Updated:

Former 'Saturday Night Live' Comedian And Writer Peter Aykroyd Dies At 66

Peter Aykroyd, known for his brief stint in 'Saturday Night Live' as a cast member and writer, is no more. The artist passed away at the age of 66.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Peter Aykroyd

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ORACLELAURA


Saturday Night Live fame Peter Aykroyd is no more. The former SNL comedian and writer, who appeared on the show for one season in 1979, passed away at the age of 66. Peter's demise was announced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu on the sketch comedy show's Saturday episode, wherein he held a card that read "Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021."

He was also paid tribute with a short video, showcasing his yesteryear days in the entertainment industry. Uploading the clip, SNL's official Twitter handle mentioned, "Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021 SNL '79-'80 "The Java Junkie[sic]." Peter Aykroyd was also the younger brother of actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd. The cause of his demise hasn't been revealed.

Saturday Night Live star Peter Aykroyd no more 

Following the path of his older brother Dan, Peter started his stint in the entertainment business as a member of the comedy troupe Second City. He later joined SNL for one year in 1979, serving as a writer and cast member. His year-long appearance was widely celebrated by fans and earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety of music programs. 

READ | 'Shang-Chi' actor Simu Liu reveals which episode of 'Squid Game' traumatized him

His demise comes just one day after his 66th birthday. Fans and fellow artists have been condoling his death, with the original cast member of SNL, Laraine Newman, noting that he was very 'sad; to learn about the demise of the 'brilliant improviser'. Others also called him a 'trailblazing musician', who has contributed to soundtracks in Dragnet, The Great Outdoors, and My Stepmother is an Alien.

READ | Shang-Chi's Simu Liu opens up about dressing as Spider-Man for kids' parties at SNL debut

Other projects of the late artist include the 1991 black comedy horror movie Nothing but Trouble, which he co-wrote with his brother. In 1996, he also co-created Psi Factor, a Canadian sci-fi show. He appeared in films like Spies Like Us, Dragnet, Nothing but Trouble and Coneheads. 

(Image: Twitter/@Oraclelaura)

READ | Ed Sheeran performs on ‘Saturday Night Live’ after recent COVID diagnosis
READ | Saturday Night Live: Taylor Swift, Jonathan Majors chest bump in new promo, here's why
READ | Taylor Swift stuns fans with 10-min performance of 'All Too Well' on 'Saturday Night Live'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Saturday Night Live, Simu Liu, Peter Aykroyd
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com