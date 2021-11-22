Former 'Saturday Night Live' Comedian And Writer Peter Aykroyd Dies At 66

Saturday Night Live fame Peter Aykroyd is no more. The former SNL comedian and writer, who appeared on the show for one season in 1979, passed away at the age of 66. Peter's demise was announced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu on the sketch comedy show's Saturday episode, wherein he held a card that read "Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021."

He was also paid tribute with a short video, showcasing his yesteryear days in the entertainment industry. Uploading the clip, SNL's official Twitter handle mentioned, "Peter Aykroyd 1955-2021 SNL '79-'80 "The Java Junkie[sic]." Peter Aykroyd was also the younger brother of actor and comedian Dan Aykroyd. The cause of his demise hasn't been revealed.

Following the path of his older brother Dan, Peter started his stint in the entertainment business as a member of the comedy troupe Second City. He later joined SNL for one year in 1979, serving as a writer and cast member. His year-long appearance was widely celebrated by fans and earned him an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety of music programs.

His demise comes just one day after his 66th birthday. Fans and fellow artists have been condoling his death, with the original cast member of SNL, Laraine Newman, noting that he was very 'sad; to learn about the demise of the 'brilliant improviser'. Others also called him a 'trailblazing musician', who has contributed to soundtracks in Dragnet, The Great Outdoors, and My Stepmother is an Alien.

So sad to hear that Peter Aykroyd passed away. Gilda Radner took me to see him at Second city in Toronto and I was dazzled. What a brilliant improviser. — Laraine Newman (@larainenewman) November 22, 2021

R.I.P. to Peter Aykroyd, former "SNL" cast member and star of the 1981 fuel crisis comedy "Gas." Aykroyd was also a talented musician. You've heard his work on the soundtracks to "Dragnet," "The Great Outdoors," and "My Stepmother is an Alien." Yes, he was Dan's brother. pic.twitter.com/Qh9lpBqrk4 — James Greene, Jr. (@HoneyIShrunkJG2) November 21, 2021

Other projects of the late artist include the 1991 black comedy horror movie Nothing but Trouble, which he co-wrote with his brother. In 1996, he also co-created Psi Factor, a Canadian sci-fi show. He appeared in films like Spies Like Us, Dragnet, Nothing but Trouble and Coneheads.

