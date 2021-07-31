'Forrest Gump' Star Tom Hanks All Set To Appear In Wes Anderson's Upcoming Movie

The Two-time Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks is scheduled to appear in a Wes Anderson film! According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Hanks has recently signed on to appear in Wes Anderson's next film, which is an untitled project. Read on to find out everything we know about the forthcoming project -

Tom Hanks to star in next Wes Anderson production

Forrest Gump famed Tom Hanks has come aboard for The Grand Budapest Hotel director, Wes Anderson's next film. The aforementioned report also claims that Anderson's next movie is expected to begin shooting in Spain. While Hanks is all set to appear in the project, the outlet also claims that according to their sources the veteran actor's role could be small, "cameo-like in nature."

Even if the role is small, this will be the first time that Hanks will appear in a Wes Anderson production. According to several reports, Anderson has already brought on board quite a few of his regular actors including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton. The trio of veteran actors who will be joined by Hanks also will also appear in Anderson's upcoming film, The French Dispatch.

More about Wes Anderson and Tom Hanks

Anderson has worked with Adrien Brody on three other projects in the past namely, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox and The Grand Budapest Hotel which also stars Swinton, who is also appearing in her fifth collaboration with Anderson, also having appeared in Moonrise Kingdom and Isle of Dogs. Bill Murray on the other hand will appear in his tenth collaboration with the celebrated director, having appeared in several of his films including Rushmore and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou.

Wes Anderson's newly announced upcoming project will be written and directed by him, however, plot details for the project are still under wraps.

In other news about the director, his upcoming The French Dispatch will release on October 22. The film which also stars the aforementioned trio of veterans will also feature actors Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Willem Dafoe and Jeffrey Wright, among others.

Tom Hanks, on the other hand, was last seen in Paul Greengrass' News of the World. In addition to the untitled project, Hanks will also appear in the upcoming sci-fi film Finch, which will be released on Apple TV+. He will also appear in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis and the animated film, Pinocchio.

IMAGE - AP

