Fox's Planet Of The Apes Series: All You Need To Know About The New Installment

Planet of the Apes is an American science fiction media franchise based on a book, La Planete des singes, authored by Pierre Boulle. The Planet of the Apes series, which originated in 1968, witnessed a new wave of popularity when Rise of Planet of the Apes, the rebooted series of the movie, worked wonders at the box office. As per several reports, a new instalment of the much-loved series is on cards. Here are the details.

The new Planet of the Apes instalment

Since the success of War for the Planet of the Apes, speculations have been rife about the future instalments of the Planet of the Apes series. Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which released in 2011, spawned two critically acclaimed sequels, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. In a recent media interaction, Disney officials announced that they would add more films to the Planet of the Apes series. As per several reports, the makers of the much-loved series have roped in Wes Ball to direct and write the next instalment of the franchise. Ball has been appreciated for his work in the blockbuster film, Maze Runner. The last two films in the series were directed by Matt Reeves, who is currently working on The Batman. However, in-depth details about the next instalment of Planet of the Apes remains scarce.

About the original 1968 film

Planet of the Apes, which released in 1968, remains one of the most successful series at the box office. In the movie, Charles Heston plays the leading astronaut of a crew returning from a deep space mission that fails and reaches an alien planet, where apes are the dominant species. Planet of the Apes is directed by Franklin J. Schaffner.

Exclusive: The Apes are back. Fox has brought on Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the popular #MazeRunner film series, to develop and direct a new #PlanetOfTheApes feature https://t.co/P4xNQtzAUm — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 3, 2019

