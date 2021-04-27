'Framing Britney Spears' Producers Are Working On Next Documentary Based On Janet Jackson

After the success of Framing Britney Spears, the popular documentary producers Left/Right TV are now set to move on to their next project based on Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction. In 2004, at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show, Justin Timberlake tore Janet Jackson’s costume which was later described as a ‘wardrobe malfunction’. Interestingly, both the documentaries somehow involve Justin Timberlake.

According to a report by US Weekly, the mass scandal which took place in 2004 at the Superbowl event, in which Justin Timberlake tore Janet Jackson’s outfit will now be made into a documentary. The incident gave rise to the popularity of the term ‘wardrobe malfunction' which was added by Merriam Webster in their dictionary after the incident. The incident started a worldwide conversation about the decency that needs to be maintained on television. After the incident, Janet Jackson also became a victim of misogyny and was blamed for the incident.

Production company Left/Right TV recently made a documentary on Britney Spears which started a worldwide movement of ‘Free Britney’ everywhere. The movement eventually became successful when Britney was free from the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears. Before the release of the documentary, the audience never knew this side of Britney’s story.

Interestingly, singer Justin Timberlake has been a pivotal character in both incidents. Justin dated Britney in the 2000s and after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, he apologized to Britney on his social media account. Justin also apologized to Janet Jackson and said that he cares for and respects these women and he knows that he has failed them. He also wrote, “Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again”. He also added that he hasn’t been perfect in navigating this throughout his career and he knows that an apology doesn’t absolve the past but can still be counted as a first step. Take a look at his post.

