Frances McDormand Fiercely Howls During Her Acceptance Speech At Oscars 2021; Watch

Frances McDormand won big at Oscars 2021 as she bagged awards in the ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best picture’ categories. While accepting the award as the producer of Nomadland, the celebrated artist delightfully howled on the stage during her acceptance speech. With her double win at The Academy Awards 2021, she became the first-ever female actor to take home the ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best picture’ trophies for the same film.

Frances McDormand’s unusual acceptance speech

Frances McDormand was the centre of attention at Oscars 2021 as she won multiple awards for her work in the 2020 film, Nomadland. She won the ‘Best Actress’ title for her portrayal of the character Fern, who is a middle-aged woman, out on a journey through the American West. The actor was also the producer of this project which has been gaining a lot of appreciation amongst the critics.

During the acceptance speech after winning the ‘Best Picture’ title, Frances McDormand was seen howling on the stage, expressing her excitement and honour, over the win. In the short clip going viral across social media platforms, the actor is seen turning to her left while the creative team stands in the background. She goes on to fiercely howl at a high pitch while the crowd strongly applauds the team over their win. Have a look at the video of Frances McDormand’s acceptance speech and her remarkable howl that stole the show.

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, Frances McDormand is the only living artist to hold three academy awards. She has won the ‘Best Actress’ title twice in the past, once for her work in the film Fargo in 1996 and the second time in 2017, for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. The only performer to hold four Academy Awards in the past is the late female actor Katharine Hepburn.

Image Courtesy: Frances McDormand at Oscars 2021 (Still from YouTube)