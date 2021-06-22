Frances McDormand's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Her Co-stars In These Popular Films?

Frances McDormand has played a myriad of characters ever since her silver screen debut with Blood Simple. The prolific actor has been a part of feature presentations such as Fargo, Something's Gotta Give, and most famously and recently, Nomadland. If you're someone who has enjoyed Frances McDormand movies and have seen the characters from those films grow on your mind, the following quiz based on Frances McDormand movies will be of interest to you. As a part of the Frances McDormand quiz, all one has to do is identify the Frances McDormand movie from a single line that describes its plot and choose the name that co-front lined the film along with the Nomadland star. One can take the Frances McDormand quiz and find out how well do they truly know the actor's filmography.

Frances McDormand's Birthday quiz: Guess her co-star in the film

1) "A film about a father's crusade to ensure that his daughter is served justice by getting hold of her rapist by all means necessary"

a) Richard Madden

b) Sam Rockwell

c) Curtis Jackson

d) None of the above

2) "A story of an abduction of a wife by her own husband gone horribly wrong"

a) Chloe Zhao

b) Gemma Chan

c) William H. Macy

d) Peter Dinklage

3) "The tale of two gym employees who chance upon a CD containing the memoirs of a CIA agent. They then decide to sell it back to him, failing which they plan to sell it to the Russian embassy."

a) Brad Pitt

b) Peter Dinklage

c) Frances McDormand in a double role

d) None of the above

4) "The saga of a man who hires detectives to find out whether or not his wife has been cheating on him. He then orders the detective to kill her off if his suspicions turn out to be true."

a) Kumail Nanjiani

b) Dan Hedeya

c) M. Emmett Walsh

d) John Getz

5) "A film about two FBI agents who arrive in Mississippi in order to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three civil rights workers. With no co-operation from the locals, they use unorthodox means to find the culprits."

a) Brad Douriff

b) Gene Hackman

c) Willem Dafoe

d) None of the above

6) "The gut-wrenching saga of a woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad."

a) Linda May

b) David Strathairn

c) Gay DeFrost

d) None of the above

7) "The saga of a woman who runs away from her abusive husband and must work in a mine in order to support her two children"

a) Charlize Theron

b) Woody Harrelson

c) Bryan Tyree Henry

d) None of the above

8) "A thriller film about a severely burnt scientist testing one of his biggest inventions to the limit"

a) Robert Downey Jr.

b) Elizabeth Olsen

c) Sofia Vergara

d) Liam Neeson

9) "The story of a woman who tries to make ends meet after quitting her comfortable, high-paying job while trying to maintain her relationships with her three rich and successful friends."

a) Joan Cusack

b) Jennifer Aniston

c) Olivia Munn

d) None of the above

10) "The tale of an improvised governess who was desperately in need of work. However, in haste, she mistakenly takes up a job for a celebrity, which ends up changing her life forever."

a) Ciaran Hinda

b) Ben Affleck

c) Amy Adams

d) Lee Pace

Answers: 1-b, 2-c, 3-a, 4-d, 5-b, 6-c, 7-a, 8-d, 9-b, 10-c

