Francis Ford Coppola Opens Up On Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Opines On Solution To End War

The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola was honoured with the lifetime achievement awards from the Publicists Guild on Friday, March 25. The legendary artist took the opportunity to open up on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While doing so, the 82-year-old filmmaker also suggested a way in which the ongoing can be ended.

Francis Ford Coppola offers solution to end Ukraine War

During his speech, Coppola addressed the 'absurd' reality of what's happening in the world today and added that he can't leave without shedding light on the humanitarian crisis that Ukraine is facing currently. “It breaks my heart what is happening in this absurd reality of this world today, and I can’t not speak about that," he said.

Coppola further urged the world leaders to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to 'stop' the war with the force of its meaning. The director believes that the word 'stop' if emphasized in the correct manner might force Putin to stop the military invasion in Ukraine. Coppola while offering his solution asserted, “I know of what I speak when I say if one word would just be said, one word with the force of meaning ‘stop,’ it would stop.”

The filmmaker then spoke of NATO and the power that it contains. "Believe me, anyone who knows this, knows the difference between NATO and Russian forces is 25 times greater". He went on to call Putin a 'calculating' person who would stop the war if someone takes the initiative efficiently. "Putin is not an insane, deranged person; he’s a calculating person, and if someone said ‘stop’ and meant it, he would stop," expressed Coppola. While concluding his speech, the director added, “To be an American is to be a global citizen, which is what we are, and let the world know that.” Take a look at it below:

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Francis Ford Coppola ditches prepared remarks to speak out on war in Ukraine. He urges someone to tell Putin (“I confess I met Putin”) to simply stop, saying that if they did and meant it, he would. pic.twitter.com/IlXuTcPwZo — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 25, 2022

In other news, Francis Ford Coppola was also honoured with the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in February 2022. Reportedly, he became the 2715th artist to receive the star. The director was given the accolade just days before the 50th anniversary of his iconic movie, The Godfather. Apart from him, in the recent past, even Doctor Strange fame Benedict Cumberbatch received the honour for his significant contribution to the world of cinema.