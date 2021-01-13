Frank Grillo To Lend His Voice To 'Crossbones' In 'What If?'; Read Details Here

The popularity of Marvel films has triggered a strong obsession of its popular characters and prompted the making of television series of its characters as well. Various such projects are up for launch, with one of them being What If, which is majorly different from the rest of these projects. They bring different characters of the MCU to reveal different kinds of scenarios playing out and one of those characters is ‘Crossbones’, which is played by Frank Grillo. The animated series will see the actor lending his voice to the character in the What If series. Here is what you need to know.

Frank Grillo to voice ‘Crossbones’ in What If

Various kinds of fan theories and predictions do round on social media whenever a Marvel film is about to release and all kinds of guesses are brought forth by the fans. Cashing on that sentiments, the makers have now come up with What If series which displays how different scenarios would have played out if certain events would have occurred differently. For this animated series, a lot of actors in the MCU have been brought in to voice their respective characters. Frank Grillo has now officially joined the list.

The actor has himself confirmed this news to comicbook.com. Although the actor has confirmed being in the series and heartily praised it, he did not reveal much about what ‘Crossbones’ does in the series, or whether he has been portrayed in a different manner from the comics. He also talked about a scene in Captain America: Winter Soldier where he had to perform a small stunt which he was hesitant in doing. He eventually decided to do the stunt when Scarlett Johansson urged him to do so.

The actor did not have a major role in the film, but he will be looking forward to exploring the character more in the animated version. Frank Grillo has worked in a number of film and television projects in his acting career, both before and after his role as ‘Crossbones’. Some of these projects include Hell on the Border, Black and Blue, Billions, Avengers: Endgame, Into the Ashes and many more.

