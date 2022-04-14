Frank Langella Fired From Netflix's Limited Series After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Actor Frank Langella will no longer be a part of Netflix's upcoming limited series The Fall of the House of Usher after an investigation was conducted into his alleged misconduct on set. The 84-year-old actor, who was cast to play Roderick Usher in the eight-episode horror project, came under scrutiny after being accused of sexual harassment, including making 'inappropriate comments' to a female co-star on the sets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now that the actor has been fired, makers will be recasting his role, despite the show being halfway through production. Langella, who has bagged the best actor Oscar nomination for 2008’s Frost/Nixonwas, was one of the leading cast of The Fall of the House of Usher, which has been inspired by multiple Edgar Allan Poe tales.

Langella led the cast of the show, which included Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill, Samantha Sloyan, Willa Fitzgerald, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, T'Nia Miller, and Kate Siegel among others. According to Deadline, the eight-episode series is described as an 'epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy'.

It has been created by Mike Flanagan, while Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka is executively producing the project. Flanagan, along with Trevor Macy, is known for his work in projects like Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

TMZ also reached out to the local police department where the show is being filmed, however, they stated that nothing pertaining to Frank has been reported to them. Neither Netflix nor Langella have commented on the investigation or the allegation levelled against the actor.

For the uninitated, Langella is also known for taking roles in films like Masters of the Universe (1987), Good Night, and Good Luck (2005), Robot & Frank (2012) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020). He has also given trailblazing performances in TV series like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, FX’s The Americans and Showtime’s Kidding, among others.

The 84-year-old rose to immense popularity as Dracula in 1979, with his recent appearance being in Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 as the judge.

