Frankie Jonas Opens Up About His Struggles With Drug Addiction And Suicidal Thoughts

Frankie Jonas expressed his long road to sobriety in a TikTok video on March 22. He spoke in response to a fan’s question who asked about his experience with addiction. He revealed the difficulties he faced and how he struggled with drug addiction. He also opened up about his suicidal thoughts before getting sober.

Frankie Jonas opens up about his struggles

According to People, Frankie said, "This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give on a much more serious mode than this.” He further said that from a very young age he struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because he hated life and didn’t want to be there. "I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real,” he continued.

He revealed that something intervened, and his life was saved. He went for the treatment and it saved him. He couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that he is alive because his world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically and he is not that person anymore he was. He said, “I couldn't be more grateful that I'm alive and happy."

In an earlier video, Frankie referred to himself as a "sober drug addict." He did so while answering yet another question from a fan who asked whether he ever experienced imposter syndrome. He said that he is a "sober drug addict" who goes to Columbia University. Speaking of imposter syndrome, he said, "I don't belong there! It's okay that I feel that, but it doesn't make me less than anyone else, it doesn't make me more than anyone else. It's also good to understand that imposter syndrome can sometimes lead to a messiah complex, and that's not good either. But it's okay to be in the middle."

Frankie Jonas went on to say that he has to remind himself that he is "proud of being here." He said, “like, the middle of the pack is a great place to be as long as I'm comfortable with myself." When asked about Frankie Jonas mental health, he said, "My mental health, stability and love of life is the priority. If I can use that while learning, then let's get it."

(Promo Image source: Frankie Jonas Fanpage Instagram)