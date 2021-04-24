Frankie Jonas Talks About Being Called 'Bonus Jonas' And How It Affected His Mental Health

The Jonas Brothers have been in the limelight ever since they were teenagers, courtesy of their appearances on the Disney Channel television network. The popular band consists of three brothers Nick, Joe, and Kevin, but it is a lesser-known fact that they have a fourth sibling as well, 20-year-old, Frankie Jonas, who is now a TikTok sensation. The youngest of the four siblings recently opened up about the nickname he hates and how it affected his mental health.

Frankie Jonas opens up about being called 'Bonus Jonas'

In an interview with Bustle, 20-year-old TikTok sensation and the youngest Jonas Brother spoke at length about being referred to as Bonus Jonas. He started by saying that he always hated that nickname and a lot of his problem with being in the public eye was that he was seen as this commodified vision of himself. While Frankie was just a kid when his elder brothers became the world-famous Jonas Brothers, he revealed that he had to go through a lot of mean stuff on social media.

He stated that he downloaded Twitter as a pre-teen and searched for his name and found pretty awful things written about him. Frankie added that people mocked him for his weight and made fun of the fact that he was the least popular Jonas brother. He also mentioned that it became a form of self-harm to look at these things and then it became an OCD, wherein he couldn't stop himself from looking at these things. He added that he couldn't stop and had to check social media every day, in order to feel okay.

Talking further about it, he explained that it became a very serious issue for him and it perpetuated into this idea that he was just a meme, just a joke, and that his entire identity to people was adjacent, which really affected him and it changed the way he thought about the world and himself. The youngest Jonas brother spent years running away from the limelight but has finally come to terms with it. He is now a popular TikTok star with more than 2 million followers and makes videos on a lot of topics and feels comfortable using the platform.

Image Credits: The Jonas Archive Instagram Account