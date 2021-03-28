Frankie Muniz And Paige Price Become Parents To First Child, Name Him 'Mauz'

Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz and his wife, actor Paige Price, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Muniz announced the birth of their son, whom they have named Mauz, on Instagram.

"World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz. He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I’ve been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be. I’ve even chosen to give up my motorcycles and stick with listening to K-LOVE on the radio while driving the speed limit. I love you Mauz. I love you" the actor wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the newborn.

Muniz, also known for spy comedy film series "Cody Banks", said it took him a long time to share a post as he has been "1000% obsessed" with the baby. "I found myself very emotional the other day as I pondered how lucky I was to have the most incredible wife and now the most amazing child and thought how all I want from now on is to make the world a better place, for them," he added. READ | Visakhapatnam: Over 350 baby turtles released into the sea; watch video Paige Price meanwhile, on her Instagram handle wrote, "No words can express what it feels like to be a new mom. My entire life, I was terrified of children and having that responsibility to raise them into good human beings. Today, I am so proud of the fact that I have an ultra strong boobie hungry little monster that I get to call my own! Mauz Mosley Muniz was born on March 22, and weighed in at exactly 7lbs. He’s literally my dream boat. Now, to get a handle on this whole breastfeeding thing... yiiiiikes.(p.s. Mauz rhymes with pause, in case you were wondering how to pronounce it) READ | Emma Stone welcomes first baby with husband Dave McCary

Muniz and Price, who tied the knot last February, announced the pregnancy in September.

(With PTI inputs)