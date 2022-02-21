Frankie Muniz Imagines Life Of 36-year-old Cody Banks In Hilarious Tweet; Read

Frankie Muniz, who is famously known for his portrayal of Agent Cody Banks took to his Twitter account on Monday and wondered what his character would be like at the age of 36. The actor was seen taking on the iconic role in 2003, where he is recruited by the government to become a spy and to undergo training. The film was helmed by Harold Zwart and also saw Hilary Duff take on a pivotal role.

Frankie Muniz on Agent Cody Banks

The Malcolm in the Middle actor has an active social media account and took to Twitter on Monday to pen down a hilarious tweet, reminiscing his role as Cody Banks and wondered what his on-screen character would be like at the age of 36. He wondered what his character would be after already having 'saved the world twice at 16'. He also asked his fans and followers to imagine they were in trouble hoping someone would come and save them, like Batman, James Bond or Captain America. However, he mentioned 'dad bod Agent Cody Banks' would be on his way and would probably pull a muscle trying to tie his shoelaces. Punning on his character's name, he called himself 'Aging Cody Banks'.

His tweet read, "Yo... Agent Cody Banks was a bada*s. And I was Cody Banks. That's bada*s. I wonder if 36-year-old Cody Banks is sitting in bed eating Fritos while shaking his gut, thinking "I really let myself go" like I'm doing right now. What do you do after you saved the world twice at 16? Imagine, you're in trouble and hoping someone will save you. Will it be Batman, James Bond, Captain America? No. It's dad bod Agent Cody Banks that pulled a muscle putting on his shoes. Aging Cody Banks."

In the post's comments section, fans insisted that the actor be part of a sequel to the film. Frankie recently welcomed a child into the world with his wife Paige Price and a fan thought of adding children to the sequel too. Thye wrote, "Can we get a sequel where he has to save the world but his wife is at a work conference so he has to bring his 5-year-old twins. But wait, halfway through the movie we learn: they're part of a secret program... they're government agents too! Hilarity ensues." Another fan hoped to see Agent Banks as a retired dad supervising his kid's field trip to NASA.

