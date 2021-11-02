Freddie Prinze Jr. And Aimee Garcia Roped In For Netflix's Upcoming Holiday Rom-com

Lucifer actor Aimee Garcia and Scooby-Doo star Freddie Prinze Jr. have been roped in to star in Netflix's upcoming holiday romantic comedy movie. The streamer took to its official Twitter handle to announce the cast of its upcoming untitled holiday rom-com that will be helmed by Gabriela Tagliavini.

As per Deadline, Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. are on board to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini will be directing for Netflix. The movie will centre around a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes granting a young fan’s wish in a small-town in New York. There, she not only finds the motivation to reignite her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions.

Netflix also took to their official Twitter handle and made the announcement, the OTT giant wrote, "Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. will star in a new holiday rom-com—directed by Gabriela Tagliavini—about a burnt-out pop star who discovers new inspiration (and perhaps true love) when she travels to a small town in New York to grant a young fan's wish."

Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr. will star in a new holiday romcom—directed by Gabriela Tagliavini—about a burnt-out pop star who discovers new inspiration (and perhaps 💕true love💕) when she travels to a small town in New York to grant a young fan's wish. pic.twitter.com/jKtwDCCbYL — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) November 1, 2021

Aimee Gracia is best known for her television roles as Veronica Palmero on the ABC sitcom George Lopez, Yvonne Sanchez on the CBS period drama Vegas, Jamie Batista on the Showtime drama Dexter and Ella Lopez on the Fox/Netflix drama Lucifer. The actor will next be seen in the second season of Hulu’s series Woke and in Richard Gray’s Western Murder at Emigrant Gulch opposite Gabriel Byrne. The actor was nominated for a SAG Award for Best Ensemble in Dramatic Television Series for her performance on the crime drama series Dexter.

Meanwhile, Freddie Prinze Jr. is best known for his movie likes I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, She's All That, Summer Catch, Scooby-Doo, and its sequel Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Prinze Jr. currently voices multiple characters for Adult Swim’s animated series Robot Chicken and stars in Peacock’s reboot of Punky Brewster.

