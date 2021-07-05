'Free Britney': Elon Musk Comes Out In Support Of Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Row

Singer-songwriter Britney Spear’s legal battle to remove her father James P Spears from her conservatorship has garnered attention from several prominent celebrities. People from all walks of life have been extending their support to the singer while demanding her father to 'Free Britney.' The latest support to the singer comes from Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk who took to Twitter and echoed similar sentiments while joining the movement.

Elon Musk supports Britney Spears during conservatorship controversy

Elon in a tweet wrote, “Free Britney.” Musk has not made any other statement regarding the pop star's conservatorship. According to an ANI report, Britney has been under conservatorship for the past 13 years. It all began when she suffered a public breakdown after her separation from Kevin Federline after which her father Jamie Spears was legally given control over her estate and all the aspects of her life.

Free Britney — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2021

Previously, Britney Spears’ months-long plea to have her father James P Spears removed from her conservatorship has been denied. A judge has refused to remove her father as her sole conservator, in documents filed by the Los Angeles Superior Court on June 30. The court documents that were filed on June 30 stated that the request was ‘denied without prejudice,’ according to a report by Variety. The court documents on Wednesday termed Spears as “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence.”

James P Spears has been Britney Spears' co-conservator since she suffered a mental health crisis in 2008. He is the sole conservator of her estate and takes a substantial share of her earnings from her music endeavours like recordings and performances. On June 23, she phoned into a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, to speak publicly about the conservatorship for the first time, expressing her desire for it to be terminated. "It is my wish and dreams for all of this to end. I want my life back. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive ... I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition to end the conservatorship," Spears told Judge Brenda Penny. According to reports, in the June hearing, the singer claimed that the doctors have changed her medications and that she was being forced to consume a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) inside her to prevent her from getting pregnant.

IMAGE: AP

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.