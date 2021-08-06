Last Updated:

'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds' Film Becomes Talking Point Before Release; Read Netizens' Take

'Free Guy' reviews surfaced on the Internet ahead of its release. The Ryan Reynolds' video game film got some interesting reactions from fans.

Free Guy might be a week away from its release, but reviews of the Ryan Reynolds movie are already in. The makers held a screening of the video game movie for select critics ahead of its release. If the initial sentiment is anything to go by, the team seems to have a winner on their hands.

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy first reviews out

One of the screenings was held in Vancouver. An attendee of the event called it 'one hell of a movie'. He added that there were 'big smiles and laughs' in the theatre.

The Twitter user congratulated the team and thanked them for the 'much-needed escapism' and the 'maximum effort' in keeping the game 'authentic.'

Another person who tweeted about the movie was a presenter in Canada. She called the entire experience 'A+' and also expressed delight on seeing a movie in such a way after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also termed it as an 'unexpectedly awesome movie.' 

On Twitter user posted a video from the screening and seemed to defend the movie against some negative comments by stating that he was enjoying the movie.

A Twitter user who watched both Suicide Squad and Free Guy wrote that her expectations from both movies got surpassed. She stated that her super expectations from the movie and she was 'shocked in the best way.'

The official  Twitter handle of Free Guy also acknowledged the appreciation for the movie. Highlighting some of the praises like 'best video game movie ever' and the 'feel-good movie of the summer', they urged fans to watch the film only in theatres.

The Free Guy is set to hit the theatres on August 13. The movie traces the story of Guy, who lives as a bank teller, a non-player character in the open-world video game Free City and then turns himself into a hero upon learning the reality of the world he was living in. The movie also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, and Camille Kostek. It is directed by Shawn Levy while the screenplay has been penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

