'Free Guy': Ryan Reynolds' Film Becomes Talking Point Before Release; Read Netizens' Take

Free Guy might be a week away from its release, but reviews of the Ryan Reynolds movie are already in. The makers held a screening of the video game movie for select critics ahead of its release. If the initial sentiment is anything to go by, the team seems to have a winner on their hands.

Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy first reviews out

One of the screenings was held in Vancouver. An attendee of the event called it 'one hell of a movie'. He added that there were 'big smiles and laughs' in the theatre.

The Twitter user congratulated the team and thanked them for the 'much-needed escapism' and the 'maximum effort' in keeping the game 'authentic.'

Hey @VancityReynolds, @ZakPenn & @ShawnLevyDirect, you guys made a hell of a movie! Just got home from hosting the Vancouver screening. Big laughs and smiles in the theatre! Congrats & thanks for the needed escapism & the maximum effort to keep the game stuff authentic. #FreeGuy — Victor Lucas (@Victor_Lucas) August 6, 2021

Another person who tweeted about the movie was a presenter in Canada. She called the entire experience 'A+' and also expressed delight on seeing a movie in such a way after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also termed it as an 'unexpectedly awesome movie.'

OMgggGGG just presented the first Canadian private screening of #FreeGuy for my friends and community and it was SOOO cool. The whole experience was A+, just seeing everyone for the 1st time since the start of the pandemic AND also the unexpected awesome movie!! — CLG harvey (@missharvey) August 6, 2021

On Twitter user posted a video from the screening and seemed to defend the movie against some negative comments by stating that he was enjoying the movie.

@VancityReynolds Fam there is nothing wrong with this movie. I'm enjoying watching it atm. So stop trash talking it and realest Free Guy already. 😉 pic.twitter.com/rBS8QgIRZo — jamaicanboy (J.O.P) (@WhyteNoel) August 6, 2021

A Twitter user who watched both Suicide Squad and Free Guy wrote that her expectations from both movies got surpassed. She stated that her super expectations from the movie and she was 'shocked in the best way.'

I love this movie SO MUCH + Free Guy! Both surpassed the movies I had super high expectations/fan love for and I’m still SHOCKED in the best way 🥰🥰🥰🥰 — Angelique Jackson (@angelique814) August 6, 2021

The official Twitter handle of Free Guy also acknowledged the appreciation for the movie. Highlighting some of the praises like 'best video game movie ever' and the 'feel-good movie of the summer', they urged fans to watch the film only in theatres.

The Free Guy is set to hit the theatres on August 13. The movie traces the story of Guy, who lives as a bank teller, a non-player character in the open-world video game Free City and then turns himself into a hero upon learning the reality of the world he was living in. The movie also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, and Camille Kostek. It is directed by Shawn Levy while the screenplay has been penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

