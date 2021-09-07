'Free Guy' Trailer: Ryan Reynolds Set To Surprise Indian Audience On THIS Date; Watch

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is famous for his rib-tickling humour, which the audiences will see in his upcoming sci-fi action comedy Free Guy. The Shawn Levy directorial features Reynolds as a bank teller as he is accompanied by Jodie Comer in the lead role. The movie has been a raging hit in the US and other countries, where it was released last month, and now is set to hit the Indian theatres on September 17. The film's release faced several COVID-19 related delays post which it hit the US theatres on 13 August.

Recently, a new Free Guy trailer was dropped online on Tuesday, September 7 in Hindi and English, showcasing Ryan's heroic stints as he rewrites his own story.

New 'Free Guy' trailer and release date in India

As India gradually unlocks its theatres across the country, international makers are leveraging their long-lost business in the country. 20th Century Studios India has shared a brand-new Free Guy trailer which opens up with the Deadpool star living his normal life when one day he realises things will be different. Jodie Comer as Molotov Girl reveals the truth to him about how the world is a video game, full of bad guys. Have a look at the action-packed trailer.

Its global release saw a massive outpour of love from the fans as well as a positive response from critics, making the movie one of the highest-grossing films of 2021.

More about the Ryan Reynolds starrer

In addition to Ryan Reynolds, the movie stars Jodie Comer as a video game programmer who enters the game world to help Ryan's character, Stranger Things' fame Joe Keery as another programmer. The writer-director Taika Waititi also stars as the game company CEO. The movie also stars Lil Rel Howery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

Its official logline reads

A bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late.

The science fiction action film is directed by Shawn Levy. The screenplay is by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn. Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy also serves as a producer along with Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. The Indian audience will witness its theatrical release on September 17, 2021.

(IMAGE- @2021 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS_INSTAGRAM)