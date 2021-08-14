'Free Guy' Will Stream First On HBO Max, Not Disney+ After Theatrical Release; Here's Why

Free Guy recently hit the theatres and has become a talking point among the audiences. The theatrical release was amid multiple ventures releasing simultaneously on the screens as well as Over-the-Top platforms. The Ryan Reynolds-starrer will soon release online, but despite it being a Disney release, another platform will host it before the company's own Disney+.

Free Guy to release online, first on HBO Max, then Disney+

Free Guy is currently being viewed by audiences across the globe, exclusively in theatres. However, when the movie completes its theatrical run, it is not Disney+ that will first stream the video game movie, but HBO Max.

The arrangement is a result of the conditions due to the movie starting out as a venture of 20th Century Fox, which has been acquired by Disney now.

As per a report on Variety, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek on Thursday had expressed during the company's quarterly earnings event that they had acquired Free Guy through a different distribution assumption and set of agreements

One of the conditions in the deal was that Free Guy would release first on HBO Max, as a part of the agreements between 20th Century Studios and WarnerMedia.

As per the conditions of the deal, Free Guy can't also be listed on Disney+ Premier Access while it is still running in the theatres.

Other films to face a similar situation include Ron's Gone Wrong, The Last Duel and the remake of West Side Story that also have 20th Century Studios origins.

When is Free Guy releasing online?

Free Guy is reported to have a 45-day theatrical period, after which it is likely to release on the streaming platform. No official date has been announced by the makers yet. There is not much clarity on the venture being available for rental or digital purchase or release in DVD or Blu-Ray format or if it will directly head to HBO Max and Disney+.

Meanwhile, Free Guy is a story about Ryan Reynolds' character Guy, who enters an open-world video game Free City. where he is a Non-Playable character working as a bank teller. The movie also stars Jodie Comer as Milly, Joe Keery in the role of Keys, Lil Rel Howery portraying Buddy, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser and Taika Waititi essaying the character of Antoine.

Free Guy has been directed by Shawn Levy and written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.