Free Guy Writer Matt Lieberman Reveals Two Major Changes Suggested By Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds starrer, Free Guy, is doing wonders in theatres. The film, which revolves around a video game character who slowly realizes the nature of his life and reality, began five years ago. Matt Lieberman, the screenwriter of Free Guy, recently revealed he began writing the first draft of the 2021 film in 2016. He also mentioned the two important changes that Ryan Reynolds suggested in the script.

Free Guy writer reveals two changes suggested by Ryan Reynolds

Matt Lieberman, who has written some successful scripts including The Christmas Chronicles, Addams Family, and Scoob!, began writing the script for the Disney film Free Guy in August 2016. The writer recently appeared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In the interview, Lieberman shared how he felt like he was stuck in a place as the film's script looked more like an autobiography to him.

He further revealed he wrote the film's first draft in three weeks, and most of its parts were present in the action-comedy. Lieberman's script saw several interests in Hollywood, and it finally landed at Fox. However, the production did not start immediately. The writers' script faces several failed attempts in development for years before actor and producer Ryan Reynolds picked it. He then convinced Shawn Levy to helm the project, who had earlier passed the idea in 2016.

Ryan Reynolds, who has also tried his hands in writing earlier with Deadpool 2, brought several contributions to the script. He suggested the character of Dude, Guy's hulked-out version. He also asked Lieberman to write Guy's character as he is entirely unaware of the reality of his life rather than making him sceptical right from the beginning.

More about Free Guy

The 2021 action-comedy Free Guy revolves around a video game's non-playable character named Guy. Guy remains unaware of the reality of his world. As he realises he is in a video game, he begins his quest to bag the lead role in the game with the help of its creators. The film casts Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in the lead roles. It also cast Taika Watiti, Lil Rel Hower, Joe Keery, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in supporting roles. The film released on August 13, 2021.

IMAGE: FREE GUY MOVIE'S TWITTER