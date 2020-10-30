Freeway Philly Son Passes Away: What Happened To ROC Nation Rapper Freeway's Son?

ROC Nation rapper Freeway Philly recently revealed on Instagram that his eldest son passed away. Freeway Philly's eldest son's real name was Jihad Pridgen but fans knew him as SnowHadd. Like his father, Jihad was also an aspiring rapper and had been to many freestyle competitions. But what happened to Freeway Philly's son? Read ahead to get more details on the case.

Freeway Philly's Instagram post

The first update about Freeway Philly's son came from Freeway himself. The rapper took to Instagram to share that his son had passed away and that he felt a pain like never before. He further asked his fans to cherish their time with their loved ones as everyone is unaware when they might breathe their last. Lastly, the rapper wrote - 'I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen'.

The rapper didn't clarify any details pertaining to the death of his son in his post. The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported that they tried reaching the Philadelphia Police Department but the police didn't tell them anything related to the death of the young rapper. Officially, there has been no news or statement confirming why or how Freeway Philly's eldest son passed away.

There has been a lot of chatter on Twitter over the death of Freeway Philly's son. One fan added that the young rapper had been shot. They wrote - 'freeway son was shot'. Take a look:

Damn yo Oschino son passed in that tragic car accident & freeway son was shot & fighting for his life wtf prayers out to both families🙏🏾 — R❣AH (@boujiassriah) October 29, 2020

Other reports also suggested that the young rapper might have been in some accident though, for now, none of these statements can be confirmed. Many fans have taken to Twitter to share their condolences. One fan wrote - 'I am so sorry to hear this news about rapper Freeway's son passed away'. Take a look at fans reaction to the news on Twitter:

I am so sorry to hear this new about rapper Freeway's

son passed a way. — Angela Wesley (@hotheadwesley) October 29, 2020

In impossibly sad news, rapper #Freeway reveals his son has passed away. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Qmp5r4t0ku pic.twitter.com/XOfRJJpaja — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) October 29, 2020

My condolences to Freeway and his family. 🙏🏿https://t.co/HyMq0HPPhU — Trenton Quarantino (@BeatsandRants) October 29, 2020

Other fans also left tributes on Twitter and Instagram. Many fans asked rapper Philly to stay strong and to look forward. Other fans added that they would pray for young Jihad's soul.

