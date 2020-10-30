Freeway Philly's Eldest Son SnowHadd Passes Away; Fans Mourn His Demise

Roc Nation rapper Freeway Philly recently confirmed that his son has passed away. The rapper added a very sentimental and heart-touching caption on Instagram with the post and asked his fans to cherish their loved ones. Take a look at Freeway Philly's post and see how fans have responded to the same.

Freeway Philly's Instagram post

In the post, fans can spot Freeway Philly's son SnowHadd and the rapper himself. The picture seems to be from SnowHadd's graduation and the father-son duo look quite happy. Freeway Philly mentioned in his caption that 'God knows' he had truly tried to be strong but he felt a pain like never before.

The rapper further asked his fans to cherish their time with their loved ones as one never knows when they breathe their last. He finally added - ' I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen Please make dua for him & my family.' (sic).

Many fans and celebs left their condolences in the comments. Other fans and celebs also added that Freeway Philly's son was very talented and would have had a bright future ahead of him. Take a look at the comments on Freeway Philly's post:

Pic Credit: Freeway Philly's Instagram

Freeway Philly's son SnowHadd was also an aspiring rapper like his father. He was seen freestyling at many events and was very good at the trade. The reason behind SnowHadd's death has yet not been clarified. A few fans mentioned that he was shot and others speculated that he died in a car accident. SnowHadd was also only 19 years old.

Many fans have also taken to Twitter to pay their tribute. One fan mentioned that they couldn't believe Philly's son was actually dead as he was so young. One fan added - 'We send our deepest prayers & condolences to rapper #Freeway & his family who is mourning the loss of his son. May he Rest In Peace'. Take a look:

#RocNation rapper #Freeway reveals his son has died. Prayers up for him & his loved ones ðŸ™ðŸ’” â @ New Orleans, Louisiana https://t.co/25I0KbSZft — whatsdaword (@yowhatsdaword) October 29, 2020

#Prayersup: We send our deepest prayers & condolences to rapper #Freeway & his family who is mourning the loss of his son. May he Rest In Peace ðŸ™ðŸ½ ðŸµ. https://t.co/s2XqQXQNaQ — The Green Tea Livecast (@tgtlivecast) October 29, 2020

Rapper Freeway’s son dies: ‘A pain like I never felt’ — Hip Hop Updates (@HopUpdates) October 29, 2020

