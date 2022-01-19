Freida Pinto Shares Adorable Family Pic With Her Husband Cory Tran & Son Rumi-Ray; See

Freida Pinto has dropped an adorable family picture on her Instagram handle, giving us some major family goals. The actor could be seen posing with her husband Cory Tran and son Rumi Ray. The trio looked cute in beanie caps. Recently, she shared a picture with her baby on Christmas, captioning, "This will forever be my best Christmas with the most precious gift in my arms. Merry Christmas world!❤".

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Evening stroll with my boys." In the photo, Freida could be seen carrying her little one in the carrier, hence enjoying parenting. This is not the first time that Freida has posted a photo with her baby, the new mom keeps sharing adorable snaps of her bundle of joy every now and then.

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran welcomed their son Rumi Ray in October

Actor Freida Pinto and her husband Cory Tran recently welcomed their first child. The actor recently shared the first glimpse of her baby boy and also announced his name. The couple, who tied the knot a year ago in October, announced their pregnancy back in June. Taking to her Instagram handle, Freida Pinto announced that she and her husband Cory Tran were blessed with a baby boy. The actor's baby arrived on Tran's birthday, making it a double celebration for the family. Pinto shared two photos of her baby but did not reveal his face. In the pictures, Pinto's baby was seen lying on his parents' chest.

Sharing the photos, Pinto penned a heartfelt note for her husband and wished him a happy birthday. The caption read, "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that!" Tran further called his wife, Freida, a warrior and thanked her for their sweet boy. He wrote, "Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior."

Image: Instagram/@freidapinto