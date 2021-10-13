Freida Pinto Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Shower, Thanks Her 'awesome Tribe Of Sisters'

As Freida Pinto will soon become a mother, her dear ones recently planned a baby shower for her. She thanked her sisters who planned the celebration and stated how blessed and lucky she felt. Numerous celebrity artists and fans were delighted to get a glimpse of her baby shower and stated how excited they were for her. Many of them also mentioned how she was glowing and added that could not wait to meet the little treasure.

Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of herself from her baby shower. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a white coloured floor length attire and paired it with a set of stunning earrings and a pendant. The pictures also depicted how the baby shower was planned with amazing delicacies and was decked up with balloons and flowers.

She stated how she was reminiscing about her baby shower and thanked her sisters who made this a special day for her. She also added how blessed and lucky she felt. The caption read, "Reminiscing about this sweet baby shower! Thank you to my awesome tribe of sisters who made this such a special day for me. Thank you @mssonumb and @preetidesai for leading the charge and @lavieenfilters, @artemisporay and @thekace for bringing in the finishing touches so beautifully. I feel so blessed and lucky!" (sic).

Many celebrity artists took to Freida Pinto's latest Instagram post and dropped in heart emojis for her. Kirin Bhatty took to the comments section and wrote, 'You are gorgeous and cannot wait to meet this little treasure!' while Gina Brooke stated, 'So excited for you--the universe is giving you the best birthday gift of all this year.' Even the Bollywood actor Richa Chadha took to Freida Pinto's Instagram post and stated how beautiful she looked in the pictures and mentioned how happy she was for her. Other celebrity artists who flooded the comments section with best wishes include Tess Joseph, Poorna Jagannathan, Priyanka Bose, Nargis Fakhri, Nicolette Robinson, Michelle Monaghan, Preeti Desai and others. On the other hand, even many fans praised the actor and commented that she was glowing and looked stunning in her photos. Take a look at some of the reactions to Freida Pinto's latest Instagram post.

Image: AP