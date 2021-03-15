French Actor Corinne Masiero Protests Naked At Cesar Awards Against Closure Of Cinemas

French star Corinne Masiero stripped naked on stage at the Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest against the months-long closure of cinemas and theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic. Across her breasts and torso was written, “No culture, no future.”, while on her back there was a message for Prime Minister Jean Casteux. The message read, "Give us back art, Jean.". Corinne Masiero was on stage to present the Cesar Award for Best Costume before she appeared on stage with a donkey costume and a blood-stained dress and stripped before the audience.

Corinne Masiero protests at the Cesar Awards 2021

Masiero, who was formerly nominated for a Cesar Award for Louise Wimmer, appeared on stage in a donkey costume evoking the 1970 Catherine Deneuve-starrer Peau D’Ane and splashed with fake blood. She then revealed she had another costume that was more "cinephilic" and revealed a blood-soaked dress reminiscent of actor Sissy Spacek's look in Carrie (1976).

She had earlier arrived in a black outfit and a yellow high-vis jacket which had "no culture, no future" written on it, as well as a face mask. Finally, before removing her full dress, she added that she had a last costume and called it "Who Wants the skin of Roger L’Intermittant" (French title for the film Who Framed Roger Rabbit). The host of the ceremony Marina Fois immediately scrambled to pick up Masiero's blood-soaked costume off stage as Masiero said she wouldn't likely be invited next year for her "theatrics".

More about Cesar Awards 2021 backlash

According to The Guardian, The Cesar Awards 2021 took place amidst growing anger and frustration among French actors, musicians and artists at the France government's unwillingness to set a date for the reopening of museums, galleries, concert halls and movie houses. Marina Fois well known as France's best comedians took centre stage as host of the awards held on Sunday in Paris. She voiced her dissent towards the government’s closure of theatres and cinemas in a rousing opening speech.

She criticised France's Culture Minister, Roselyne Bachelot, for finding time to write a book during the Covid-19 crisis and said she lost confidence in him. She also criticised the French government’s broader strategy to counter the coronavirus as cases in the country topped 4 million. She added that the nation's youngsters were "cooped up" in their homes, while cinemas and theatres were closed and concerts were banned so that "old people could go to church". Across Paris, dozens of protesters had gathered around Odeon Theatre for the eighth night, demanding that cultural venues be reopened for more financial support to France's impacted artists.