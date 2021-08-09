French Actor Denis Lavant To Star In French-Georgian Gangster Thriller 'Blood Burn'

Denis Lavant, one of the prolific French actors, is all set to join the cast of Blood Burn. Directed by Akaki Popkhadze, Blood Burn is a French-Georgian gangster thriller which is currently being presented in the Locarno Film Festival’s Alliance 4 Development program. The movie will be based on the first-time feature director’s experiences of immigrating from Georgia to the poor neighbourhoods of Nice when he was 13-year-old.

According to the Variety, French actor Denis Lavant will be essaying the lead role of French Riviera’s local mafia boss. While speaking about the upcoming gangster thriller movie, director Popkhadze briefed about the plot and revealed how it intended to depict the ‘humiliations’ of his family as they moved to a new country. He even revealed that the two lead characters of the film personified the two energies that flow through him.

Furthermore, he expressed his feelings behind the making of the film and stated-

“I had to help my family rebuild, losing my recklessness to become a young adult. I found myself torn between the ancestral values of my community and the principles of a new country,” he says. “To build myself up, two paths were open to me. One was that of force, violence, and deception. The second was that of listening, patience and understanding. I began with the first, unstable and dangerous, until one day I renewed my childhood dream: to make films. In seizing this vocation, I resolutely set out to take the second path.”

Blood Burn, backed by Cannes-based company Adastra Films, and co-produced by Georgian company Gemini, has been set in the environment that Popkhadze knew like the back of his hand. It was further revealed how the action in the film will kick off when a pillar of the local Georgian community gets killed. The plot then follows the story of his son, Tristan who is left alone with his mother until his older brother, Gabriel returns from a long exile and tries to make amends with them.

The soundtrack of the film will be composed by a Georgian musician, Niaz Diasamidze, who was also recognised for his work in the Oscar-nominated, Tangerines.

