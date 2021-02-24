French Actor Gérard Depardieu Under Investigation For Alleged Rape, Assault

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been charged with the alleged rape and sexual assault over a reopened case from 2018. According to CNN, the star has been under investigation since December last year where a 22-year-old young actress accused the actor of several alleged rapes and sexual assaults in the summer of 2018. Depardieu's lawyer, Hervé Temime, told CNN that the actor disputes the allegations of wrongdoing and he is innocent as the case was initially dropped in June 2020 citing lack of evidence.

Gérard Depardieu to undergo formal investigation

The trial for the case went on for nine months before it got dropped. In the French judicial system, a formal investigation ensues if officials find grounds for pursuing the matter further. However, now the allegation will be re-investigated by Paris prosecutors, after the actress who is now 24, re-launched proceedings and claimed herself as the “injured party”. According to French law, “injured parties” have their cases investigated by a magistrate.

Lawyer Temime said in 2018 when his client Depardieu was first accused, that the actor was completely shocked over the allegations and he totally denies any assault, rape, and any criminal act. The lawyer added that he has strong shreds of evidence to prove that his client is innocent and that no offense took place. He also mentioned that the offense was "the opposite" of Depardieu's personality. According to CNN, the Life of Pi actor was granted Russian citizenship in 2013, with his decree signed personally by President Vladimir Putin. The actor is known for essaying iconic roles in some of the movies like The Man in the Iron Mask, Life of Pi, and many more. Apart from this, Gérard Depardieu was also nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his main role in Cyrano de Bergerac.

