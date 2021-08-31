French Biopic Series On Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld On The Cards, Produced By Disney+

Disney on Tuesday announced that they would venture into European originals and push their borders. As a part of the venture, Disney+ has greenlit a series based on the life of Fashion Icon Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of the French fashion house Chanel, a position held from 1983 to his death in 2019. The series will focus on a younger Lagerfeld who was just beginning to break into the French fashion scene.

Disney+ to make French series on Karl Lagerfeld

As per Hollywood Reporter, Disney Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) President Jan Koeppen, at the Series Mania TV festival in Lille on Tuesday announced that Disney+ has greenlit a new series based on the life of Karl Lagerfeld. The French series will be shot in France and will tell the story of the German designer’s phenomenal rise to the top of the French and global fashion scene. Lagerfeld has been recognized for his signature white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high, starched, detachable collars.

Lagerfeld was hired by Chanel in 1980, which was then considered a 'near-dead brand' at the time since the death of designer Coco Chanel a decade prior. Lagerfeld brought life back into the company, making it a huge success by revamping its ready-to-wear fashion line. Lagerfeld integrated the interlocked 'CC' monograph of Coco Chanel into a style pattern for the House of Chanel. He was also the creative director of the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi and had his own, eponymous, fashion label.

Disney recently announced that they had earlier planned to release up to 50 European originals by 2024 but they have used the number to 60 now. As per Variety, Jan Koeppen, president of The Walt Disney Company Europe at Series Mania said, "We have already announced 16 local original Disney Plus series for Europe, and had previously announced our plan to grow this to 50 European series by 2024 – so we are leaning in. Given the reception we have received from the creative communities across Europe, I’m pleased to report that we are currently on track to exceed 60 originals in that same timeframe."

