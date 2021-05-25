'FRIENDS' Actor Matt LeBlanc's Father Reveals He Hasn't Spoken To Son In Over Nine Years

The soon-to-air Friends reunion episode has put the spotlight on all the six lead actors once again, including Matt LeBlanc who portrayed the character of Joey in the popular sitcom. Recently, Matt LeBlanc's father Paul LeBlanc opened up about the erratic relationship with his son and revealed that he cut him off over a petty fight nine years ago and since then, hasn't answered his texts or received his phone calls. The actor's father even revealed how he watches the reruns of Friends to feel connected to his son.

Matt LeBlanc's father talks about his relationship with his son

In an interview with The Sun, Paul LeBlanc, Friends star Matt LeBlanc's father stated that they haven't spoken to each other in over nine years. He revealed that he gave away a motorbike a few years ago, which apparently enraged the actor, leading him to cut off his dad financially. Talking more about the tragic fallout with his son, Paul mentioned how he is living without any contact and it is still hard to believe what has happened.

Matt's father also told the publication that he had been cut off and was locked out of his own house over a humiliating argument about money and a motorbike. He added that he lives off social security and if it wasn't for his savings, he wouldn't have been able to survive. Paul went on to say that Matt has only sent him one birthday card in his entire life and that the truth is that he is a mother's boy. He added that his attempts at reconciliation were all futile and that he sent a text to his son this year as well, but he didn't reply to it either. The Friends' actor's father concluded by saying that he has only one message for his son, which is that he needs to get his act together before it's too late and that he will miss his father when he is gone.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for actor Matt LeBlanc responded to his dad's allegations. The spokesperson stated that to put things in perspective, Matt's father abandoned Matt and his mother when he was an infant. He also revealed that Paul LeBlanc only made occasional visits when Matt was growing up.

Image - Matt LeBlanc's Instagram Account

