'FRIENDS' Actor Mike Hagerty, Who Played The Role Of Mr Treeger, Dies At 67

TV actor Mike Hagerty, who was best known for his roles in Somebody Somewhere, FRIENDS and Seinfeld, has passed away. As per Deadline, the actor breathed his last on April 29. The news of his demise was confirmed by Bridget Everett, who played his daughter in the HBO comedy show. The cause of his death has not been revealed yet. He was 67.

Bridget Everett took to her social media handle to share the news of Mike Hagerty's demise. She posted some photos of the late actor and wrote, "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg." "He will be sorely missed," she added.

She also posted a few happy pictures with the actor and wrote, "I loved Mike the instant i met him. He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger. We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere. Our thoughts are with his wife and family." Many celebs reacted to the post and sent their love to Everett and Hagerty's family. While Paul Feig wrote, "Oh no! This is devastating. He was so brilliant. I’m so sorry, Bridget," Kathy Najimy penned, "Brilliant actor and we know from you, A brilliant human. So sorry B."

FRIENDS pay heartfelt tribute to its late Mr Treeger

Mike Hagerty played the role of Mr Treeger, Rachel, Monica, Chandler and Joey's building super. He was often featured in the first few seasons of the show. However, one of his best scenes was when he prepared a dance sequence with Joey. Taking to their Instagram handle, the official page of FRIENDS paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor on the behalf of the show's team. The team shared a video of Mr Treeger and Joey's dance and wrote, "The FRIENDS family is mourning the loss of Mike Hagerty, our very own Mr. Treeger. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and fans. Here’s to one last dance!"

Image: Instagram/@bridgeteverett