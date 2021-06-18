'FRIENDS' Cast Sings Show's Theme Song In Carpool Karaoke Session With James Corden

The all-time popular sitcom FRIENDS has its huge global fanbase and thus when the cast reunited for the much-awaited Friends: The Reunion, it created a major hype worldwide. After the FRIENDS reunion special, the cast members have now been witnessed joining forces to sing the show’s iconic theme song together in a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. The behind-the-scenes clips showcased the host, James Corden, taking a golf cart ride, and picking up the cast members, who quickly joined him at singing I'll Be There for You.

Friends cast sings I'll Be There For You together

On his way to Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studios, James Corden was seen picking up Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt Leblanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, in a golf cart. The video proceeded with Corden asking the Friends cast if they would be okay with him playing some music since everyone was riding together. Upon their agreement, James Corden said, “Here we go,” and played the show’s title song I'll Be There for You, which surprised them all. The actors immediately began singing along with it and so did Corden, which turned it into an unexpected carpool karaoke session, that Courtney Cox revealed later, she had always wanted to do.

Some panic amongst the Friends cast

On their way, they crossed the iconic fountain that the show’s theme song is filmed at too, while discussing the things that look just the same and what all has changed, on the contrary. As they reached their destination, Corden, who was driving, was the first to get off. The golf cart instantly started sliding backwards, creating a brief humorous moment of panic for the FRIENDS cast members, who were attempting to get out of it too. To this, James Corden rushed to put it on the brake, and then asked sarcastically, “Is everyone alive?” and everyone broke into giggles.

Which Friends character broke into laughter most?

Later, the footage shown on The Late Late Show With James Corden, showed Corden visiting the indoor sets where the Friends episodes were shot, years ago. He then joined the cast at the set of the show’s famous coffee shop. Amidst an interactive discussion, everyone pointed at Lisa Kudrow when Corden asked which ‘friend’ broke character and laughed the most while filming.

