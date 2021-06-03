Last Updated:

FRIENDS' Chef Monica Aka Courteney Cox Makes Delicious Alabama Rolls, Shares Recipe Online

FRIENDS alum Courteney Cox, in her most recent Instagram post, can be seen wearing the hat of Chef Monica yet again. Read on to see the post.

Courteney Cox's Instagram family recently got treated with a video of her making California rolls, which she later went on to dub as Alabama roll. In the video, the former FRIENDS cast member can explain why she called the dish that. Additionally, the FRIENDS alum even shared the recipe for the same. The video can be found below.

Courteney Cox makes and shares the recipe of her Alabama rolls:

Time and again, the FRIENDS cast member has entertained her followers. One of the other most recent Courteney Cox's Instagram posts sees her doing the famous "Routine" from the beloved sitcom, FRIENDS, with English music sensation Ed Sheeran. That video can be found below.

When Courteney Cox did "The Routine" with Ed Sheeran:

 

Prior to this, the actor was also seen donning the hat of "Chef Monica" one more time while she went about the business of making Baked Halibut With Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. The five-minute-long video sees the actor takes the viewers of the same through each step of making the aforementioned dish. The same had even attracted a comment from television's Rachel Green aka Jennifer Aniston, who responded in the manner that one had come to expect of Chandler Bing (Played by Matthew Perry on FRIENDS) from the show.

Jennifer Aniston's reaction to Courteney Cox's video:

About Courteney Cox's most recent on-screen appearance:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time. They can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. In addition to seeing Courteney Cox in FRIENDS reunion special episode along with others, the viewers also got to see the likes of Justin Bieber, Tom Selleck and Cara Delevingne make an appearance. The trailer for the same can be found below.

