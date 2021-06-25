Friends' Jennifer Aniston Says She Was Comfortable Wearing Tight Clothes On The Show

Jennifer Aniston, who played the iconic character of Rachel Green on NBC's popular sitcom Friends, recently shared that she felt comfortable in wearing tight outfits while shooting the series. During Jennifer's recent conversation with Howard Stern of Sirius XM's podcast The Howard Stern Show, the actor said, "No one was saying, 'Girls, your outfits need to be tighter and smaller and skimpier' Absolutely no way". She further added, "It was just sort of what we felt comfortable in".

Jennifer Aniston on Rachel Green's style

Talking about the same, Jennifer Aniston also pointed out the fiery debated topic of whether she wore a bra or not on Friends. She said, "That was a topic of conversation." Pheobe Buffay aka Lisa Kudrow was also present on Howard Stern of Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. During her conversation with the host, she opened up about her style on the show. Lisa admitted that "fittings were not fun" for her as she had a different body type than Aniston and Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller.

Talking about the same, Lisa Kudrow told Howard Stern, "It's not that I felt horrible around them". She further added, "I have a different body type. I'm just bigger and sometimes the clothes, when I'd see the show, were so sort of full of volume". The actor recalled a moment where she felt like she enveloped her female co-stars during a hugging scene because of her oversized sleeves. She said, "I felt like this mountainous thing that swallowed them alive".

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green played one of the lead roles on Friends, alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. On May 27, the FRIENDS: Reunion titled The One Where They Get Back Together premiered on HBO Max. This episode featured the main Friends cast revisiting the sets of the show including Friends apartments, the Central Perk coffee shop, and the Friends water fountain. Hosted by James Corden, the Friends Reunion also featured David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and Nicollette Sheridan.

IMAGE: JENNIFER ANISTON'S INSTAGRAM

