FRIENDS: Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel As Indian Couples Are Winning The Internet

FRIENDS is one of the most popular sitcoms that boasts a global fan following despite having released in 1997. Joining the trend of artificial intelligence, the FRIENDS cast were reimagined as Indian.
The couples in the series were reimagined as Indian newlyweds. Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd, who played Pheobe and Mike on the show can be seen as Indian bride and groom.
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, who played Ross and Rachel on the show also got an Indian wedding for their characters. Pictures of these AI versions are going viral on social media.
It is not just the couple who were reimagined, the boys from the group Ross and Joey were also transformed to look like the perfect Indian groomsmen. Both actors can be seen in Indian ethnics.
While the boys looked their best in Indian ethnics, the girls do not go forgotten. The looks of Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston in sarees have taken the internet by storm.
Not just the couple photos, but the wedding rituals of Phoebe aka Lisa Kudrow was also reimagined by the AI artist. In the photo, the actress can be seen posing as an Indian bride with the bridesmaid.
This is not the first time the FRIENDS cast was reimagined by AI. Previously, an artist sketched out what the future families of the characters would look like.