Friends Reunion All Set To Air On Zee 5 In India; Fans Rush To Know The Release Date

The exclusive reunion segment of the iconic American series Friends will be accessible to watch on ZEE5, the OTT portal operated by media and production corporation Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd in India. The programme will broadcast worldwide on HBO Max, Warner Media's streaming platform that is presently inaccessible in India. This news that the Friends Reunion will be available to watch in India came as a great joy to many fans of the show in India. The greatest issue with watching shows online today are the spoilers that come with it. Indian audiences were afraid that if they had to wait to stream the show, they would be blasted with spoilers from all around the world which would then destroy the essence of the show for them. Thus the Friends Reunion update on ZEE5 led to a sigh of relief from fans.

ZEE5 announced that the show will be streaming on their portal on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The Friends Reunion date on their portal was not announced by them but they said that they would keep their followers updated on the same and would be looking out for the best interests of the audience. The only condition to watch the show on the OTT portal is that people who do not have a subscription have to purchase an annual subscription to the portal for rupees 499. The Reunion will be streaming exclusively on ZEE5.

When fans of the show heard the announcement, they were beyond happy that they would be able to access the show. The first question that popped was in regards to the Friends Reunion date of release in India and they pleaded that the portal stream it on May 27, 2021, with the rest of the world. People also came up with suggestions for the portal saying that given the gravity of the show, they would better have improved their sound and visual clarity.

Ever since the Friends Reunion trailer was released, people have been waiting on edge to see the entire Friends cast together and wondering just who all, other than the original six, will be part of the Friends Reunion cast. The reunion is touted to be made on a really large scale with guest performances from many renowned artists. The availability of the show on ZEE5 is sure to get them a good number of new subscribers, who will have then have access to the portal for a year.

