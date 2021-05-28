FRIENDS Reunion Censoring In China To Lucifer Season 5 Part 2 Releasing: Recap Of The Day

Several events took place today in Hollywood. From FRIENDS Reunion getting censored in China to the releasing of Lucifer Season 5B on Netflix, many events made headlines on May 28, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news for the day

FRIENDS Reunion getting censored in China

Footage of around six minutes was trimmed from the much-awaited FRIENDS Reunion when it aired in China. One of the clips where pop star Lady Gaga sings Smelly Cat with Lisa Kudrow was cut from the episode. Justin Bieber’s special guest appearance was also cut from this episode. Another moment that was censored was that of the episode celebrating their LGBTQ+ fans.

Lucifer season 5 part 2

The second part of Lucifer’s 5th season has been finally released. The upcoming episodes will chronicle God’s entrance on Earth and its aftermath. Fans of the show could not contain their excitement as the news of the new episodes being available for streaming was announced. One of them said that it was time to ‘pull an all-nighter’ to binge on the new episodes.

IT’S DEVIL TIME 😈

WHO ELSE STAYED UP ALL NIGHT WAITING FOR @lucifernetflix PART 2 OF SEASON 5 AND IS ABOUT TO PULL A ALL NIGHTER BINGE WATCHING 🙋🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ebESErLbDZ — sanchoreefkahuna (@yaboireefy) May 28, 2021

I CANT WAIT TO GET HOME FROM WORK pic.twitter.com/1URKkUTTHU — lucifer spoilers (@villanevermore) May 28, 2021

Emma Thompson in Cruella

The 62-year-old actor Emma Thompson revealed that she had to wear ‘uncomfortable underwear’ for her role in Cruella. She also went on to compare them to ‘torture devices’. She even said that it was like ‘trying to ‘squeeze a toothpaste in the middle’.

Zack Snyder expresses displeasure over Joss Wheadon’s version of the Justice League

Zack Snyder recently expressed his displeasure over Joss Wheadon’s version of the Justice League. He went on to say that it ‘destroyed three years of his work’. He further added that it was hard for him to see it being destroyed and it was a very big deal for him.

Heather Morris on why the Glee cast did not speak up against Lea Michele sooner

Heather Morris recently said that she thinks the Glee’s cast did not speak up against Lea Michele’s alleged sexist behaviour was because they did not have the courage to speak up then. She further added that the culture today is different and people report a person’s misbehaviour irrespective of their fame. Lea Michele was criticised for her sexist behaviour on the sets.

Image: Stills from FRIENDS Reunion trailer and Lucifer trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.